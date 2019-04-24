Aviva to review British businesses as UK insurance boss quits

Aviva’s UK insurance boss Andy Briggs has stepped down amid a raft of changes following the appointment of group chief executive Maurice Tulloch.

Mr Briggs will remain with the insurer until October 23 to support an orderly transition.

His move to quit the role comes just weeks after he missed out on the top job.

Mr Tulloch, who was appointed to the helm last month, said he will also lead a review of the UK businesses “to ensure the appropriate management structure”.

Mr Briggs has been replaced on an interim basis by Angela Darlington, currently Aviva’s group chief risk officer.

Mr Tulloch has also expanded the insurer’s global leadership team, appointing Colm Holmes, chief executive of Aviva Canada and its global corporate and specialty unit, and Patrick Dixneuf, who becomes chief executive of Aviva’s European businesses and remains as head of Aviva France.

The changes to the leadership team mean Aviva will not be appointing a new international chief executive – a role filled by Mr Tulloch before becoming group boss.

Mr Tulloch said: “These appointments are an important first step to bring greater energy, pace and commercial thinking to Aviva.

“Andy Briggs will be missed. Andy is a brilliant leader and a good friend.

“Aviva has benefited enormously from his extensive industry experience and his integrity and we wish him well for the future.”

Chairman Sir Adrian Montague added: “I would like to pay particular tribute to Andy for his conduct throughout the process to select a new CEO and afterwards.”

Mr Briggs joined Aviva following the acquisition of Friends Life – where he served as group chief executive – in 2015.

He will serve six months’ notice and be placed on gardening leave from April 30 until October 23.

Mr Briggs is eligible for a pro-rated bonus for the current financial year and to retain share awards under its long-term incentive plan, due to vest in March 2020, March 2021 and March 2022.

Press Association