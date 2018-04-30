Aviva to make goodwill payment following preference shares fallout

Aviva is to make a £14 million “goodwill payment” to shareholders who lost out when it cancelled £450 million worth of preference shares, before the insurance giant U-turned on the plans.

The group said on Monday that it recognises the “uncertainty” created for preference shareholders and the impact the move had on its reputation, saying the payout is the “right thing” to do.

Chief executive Mark Wilson said: “We recognise that whilst we were considering our options for the preference shares this caused uncertainty and led some investors to sell their shares. “The board and I want to do the right thing and make this goodwill payment.”

It comes after Aviva abandoned a heavily criticised move to cancel £450 million worth of preference shares earlier this year.

The goodwill payment will apply to those who sold preference shares between March 8 and March 22. The FTSE 100 insurer believes fewer than 2,000 individual investors were affected.

The original proposal – made as part of a plan to return £500 million to shareholders – had drawn criticism from investors and the FCA, although Aviva said it had received legal advice that it could cancel its preference shares at par value. Aviva rowed back on its decision following the outcry from investors and the FCA, which threatened to launch an investigation.

The FCA said its inquiries would examine if Aviva was right to say it could cancel the shares, and if the announcement was in line with market regulations.

Mr Wilson continued: “Preference shares remain an industry-wide issue and it is clear now that the best way forward is to seek a regulatory solution before the 2026 deadline when the shares no longer count as regulatory capital under Solvency II.

“We accept that whatever action we take, we will continue to hear divergent views on this topic from various stakeholders. “However, together with our previous announcement not to proceed with the cancellation of the preference shares, we hope this goodwill payment goes some way to restoring trust in Aviva.”

