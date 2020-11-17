Average fixed-rate mortgage fee is at highest levels since 2012, analysis finds

A view of Leverstock Green, Hemel Hempstead. The average fee on a fixed-rate mortgage is at an eight-year high, according to Moneyfacts (PA)

The average fee on a fixed-rate mortgage is at an eight-year high, according to a financial information website.

At £1,078, the average fee on fixed-rate products where charges apply is the highest on records held by Moneyfacts.co.uk since November 2012, when it was £1,095.

Moneyfacts said that average fees on fixed-rate deals have increased by £60 since June.

The proportion of fee-free and cashback deals has also fallen in recent months, it said, while at the same time mortgage rates have been creeping up.

Around a third (34%) of fixed mortgage deals on the market in November had no product fee, down from four in 10 (40%) in June.

Average rates and fees are increasing, but there are still a variety of options to choose from Eleanor Williams, Moneyfacts

A quarter (25%) had cashback in November, down from a third (33%) in June.

Among fixed-rate deals which charge a fee, the average mortgage interest rate is 2.80%, up from 2.43% in June.

Over the same period, the average rate on fixed-rate deals with no fee has also increased, to 2.74% in November, from 2.32% in June.

Eleanor Williams, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Borrowers considering locking into a new fixed mortgage deal may be disappointed to see that average rates have continued on an upwards trajectory.”

She continued: “Despite continuing to face both operational difficulties and ongoing economic uncertainty, lenders are continuing to tailor their array of products to entice borrowers.

“Average rates and fees are increasing, but there are still a variety of options to choose from, including those that reduce the up-front cost.

“Deciding on the right mortgage deal comes down to more than just the initial rate available, so seeking independent financial advice would be wise.”

