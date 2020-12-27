| 3.1°C Dublin

Avalanches kill 10 in mountainous area near Iran’s capital

Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran.

Bags containing bodies of mountaineers who died in the avalanches (Iran&rsquo;s Red Crescent Society via AP) Expand

Close

Bags containing bodies of mountaineers who died in the avalanches (Iran&rsquo;s Red Crescent Society via AP)

Bags containing bodies of mountaineers who died in the avalanches (Iran’s Red Crescent Society via AP)

Bags containing bodies of mountaineers who died in the avalanches (Iran’s Red Crescent Society via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A series of avalanches in Iran have killed 10 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, according to state TV.

The report said rescue teams were searching for a number of missing people after the avalanches struck in four different areas. State TV aired footage of emergency crews using a helicopter to search for those missing and injured.

The incidents happened on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier. The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches struck is popular on weekends for its hiking and climbing.

Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.

PA Media

Privacy