Avalanche at Swiss ski resort buries ‘several people’

An avalanche at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana has buried “several people” and rescue teams have been deployed, police said.

Regional police from the Valais canton said the mid-afternoon snow-slide took place near the Plaine Morte peak.

Michele Vizzino, manager of the nearby La Violette restaurant, at the foot of the gondola heading up to the peak, said helicopters had been deployed.

Rescue crews at the site of the avalanche (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)

Mr Vizzino said he heard the loud noise of the avalanche but did not see it.

He said it only left a “small trail” afterwards.

Mr Vizzino said such avalanches were rare in the area, known for its skiing.

The police statement did not specify whether the people buried under the snow were skiers.

