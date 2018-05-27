Austrian leader backs role for EU border agency in Africa

Austria will take over the European Union’s rotating presidency in July.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s governing coalition took office in December after a campaign in which both partners talked tough on migration.

Fabrice Leggeri, @Frontex Executive Director on ensuring border security in a rapidly evolving environment and cooperation between Frontex and CSDP Actors #natopawarsaw pic.twitter.com/73kMUW2NTb — PLParliament (@PLParliament) May 26, 2018

Mr Kurz told Sunday’s edition of German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that a new mandate for EU border protection agency Frontex should allow it “to act in third countries, with the permission of their governments, to end smugglers’ dirty business model and prevent smugglers’ boats setting off on the dangerous route across the Mediterranean”.