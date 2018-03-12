News World News

Austrian attacker killed outside Iranian diplomat’s home – police

A guard was wounded in the arm, police said.

By Associated Press Reporter

An Austrian attacker has been shot and killed by a guard he wounded outside the Iranian ambassador’s residence in Vienna, police said.

Police spokesman Harald Soros said the guard was wounded in the arm before he shot the attacker dead shortly before midnight on Sunday.

The spokesman said the attacker was a 26-year-old Austrian man. The motive for the attack was not clear.

Police ordered reinforcements around all diplomatic missions in the Austrian capital, which is also home to many international organisations.

