Australia’s PM could face second challenge to leadership

Australian politician Peter Dutton has said he is planning a second challenge against the country’s prime minister after losing a leadership ballot, ensuring that Australia’s political instability continues.

Australian politician Peter Dutton has said he is planning a second challenge against the country’s prime minister after losing a leadership ballot, ensuring that Australia’s political instability continues.

Malcolm Turnbull called on his government to unite behind him after politicians in the ruling conservative Liberal Party chose to keep him as their leader 48 votes to 35 in a ballot on Tuesday.

The prime minister surprised his enemies by calling the ballot before his challenger Mr Dutton had had time to lobby colleagues for support.

Former Australian Cabinet minister Peter Dutton addresses the media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)

But Mr Dutton confirmed on Wednesday that he was now sounding out support for a second challenge.

“I am not going to beat around the bush on that, I am speaking to colleagues,” Dutton told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

“You don’t go into a ballot believing you’re going to lose, and if I believe that a majority of colleagues support me, then I would consider my position,” he added.

Mr Dutton has dashed Mr Turnbull’s hopes of unifying the conservative coalition under his leadership ahead of general elections due by May.

Mr Dutton also used various media interviews on Wednesday to suggest new policy directions, including reduced tax on electricity bills and reduced immigration.

Mr Turnbull suggested he still had the support of a majority of his party.

“The iron laws of arithmetic confirmed my leadership of the Liberal Party,” he told reporters at a joint news conference with Treasurer Scott Morrison and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann.

Both ministers also declared their support for Mr Turnbull.

Australia has had years of political instability since prime minister John Howard lost power in 2007 after more than 11 years in office.

No prime minister has lasted a full three-year term since. They have all been thrown out of power by their own parties in the face of poor opinion polling.

Australia’s Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, left, Malcolm Turnbull, centre, and Treasurer Scott Morrison (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)

Darren Chester, a minister in The Nationals party, the junior coalition partner, has threatened to take away the government’s single-seat majority in the House of Representatives if Mr Turnbull is deposed.

Mr Chester said he and other politicians were considering quitting a government that was not led by Mr Turnbull, which could force an election.

Mr Dutton quit as Home Affairs Minister after Tuesday’s challenge failed.

Another 10 ministers who supported his challenge have also offered their resignations, but it is not clear how many the prime minister has accepted.

Mr Turnbull said Mr Dutton’s was the only senior minister’s resignation he accepted. It was not clear if Mr Turnbull had accepted the resignations of junior ministers outside Cabinet.

“What I’m endeavouring to do is to obviously ensure that the party is stable, to maintain the stability of the government of Australia. That’s critically important,” Mr Turnbull said.

“So the Cabinet ministers, apart from Peter Dutton, of course, who came to me and told me that they had voted for Mr Dutton in the leadership ballot, have given me unequivocal assurances of continuing loyalty and support,” he added.

Press Association