News World News

Sunday 26 August 2018

Australia’s foreign minister quits after leadership change

Julie Bishop had been in the role since 2013.

Julie Bishop with Malcolm Turnbull (David Gray/Pool Photo via AP)
Julie Bishop with Malcolm Turnbull (David Gray/Pool Photo via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop has said she is quitting following the selection of a new prime minister in an internal party vote.

Ms Bishop issued a statement saying she will remain in parliament.

She said: “Today I advised the prime minister that I will be resigning from my Cabinet position as minister for foreign affairs.”

She has been and remains an inspiring role model for women here and around the world Malcolm Turnbull

Friday’s leadership ballot in the ruling Liberal Party selected treasurer Scott Morrison to replace Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister.

Mr Turnbull praised Ms Bishop, saying she “has been and remains an inspiring role model for women here and around the world”.

She had served as foreign minister since 2013.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News