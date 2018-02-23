Australia’s deputy prime minister leaves post after harassment claim

Barnaby Joyce said that while he will exit the Cabinet, he will not resign from Parliament, a move which ensures that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s single-seat majority in the House of Representatives is maintained.

The woman who accused Joyce has not been identified.

On Monday morning I will step down as the Leader of @The_Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister of Australia. I would like to thank everyone for offering their support to me, especially the people of New England. — Barnaby Joyce (@Barnaby_Joyce) February 23, 2018

The allegation adds to scrutiny Mr Joyce has faced since news broke earlier this month that he and his former media secretary are expecting a baby in April.