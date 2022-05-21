Australians vote to determine conservative government future

Polling stations opened across Australia on Saturday for voters to decide whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government will defy odds and rule for a fourth three-year term. (Mark Baker/AP)

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party is a favourite to win its first election since 2007.

But Mr Morrison defied the opinion polls in 2019 by leading his coalition to a narrow victory.

His coalition holds the narrowest of majorities — 76 seats in the 151-seat House of Representatives, where parties need a majority to form a government.

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese walks with his dog, Toto, after he voted in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese walks with his dog, Toto, after he voted in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Both leaders campaigned in Melbourne on Saturday before voting in their hometown of Sydney.

The first polling stations will close on the country’s east coast at 6pm local time (8am GMT). The west coast is two hours behind.

Due to the pandemic, more than 48% of Australia’s 17 million electors have voted early or applied for postal votes, which will likely slow the count.

Voting is compulsory for adult citizens and 92% of registered voters cast ballots at the last election.

Early polling for reasons of travel or work began two weeks ago and the Australian Electoral Commission will continue collecting postal votes for another two weeks.

The government changed regulations on Friday to enable people recently infected with Covid-19 to vote over the phone.

Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said more than 7,000 polling stations opened as planned and on time across Australia despite 15% of polling staff falling sick this week with Covid-19 and flu.

Mr Albanese said he had thought Mr Morrison would have called the election last weekend because Australia’s prime minister is expected at a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If we get a clear outcome today then whoever is prime minister will be on a plane to Tokyo on Monday, which isn’t ideal, I’ve got to say, immediately after a campaign,” Mr Albanese said.

Analysts have said that Mr Morrison left the election until the latest date available to him to give himself more time to reduce Labor’s lead in opinion polls.

Voters mark their ballots at an inner Sydney polling station (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Voters mark their ballots at an inner Sydney polling station (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Labor is promising more spending on care for children and the elderly. The coalition is promising better economic management as Australia’s deficit soars because of the pandemic.

Mr Morrison said if re-elected his government would deliver lower taxes as well as downward pressure on interest rates and costs of living.

“It’s a choice about who can best manage our economy and our finances because a strong economy is what guarantees your future,” Mr Morrison said.

The closely watched Newspoll published in The Australian newspaper on Saturday put Labor ahead with 53% of voter support.

The poll surveyed 2,188 voters across Australia from May 13 to 19 and had a 2.9% margin of error.

At the last election in 2019, the split of votes between the government and Labor was 51.5% to 48.5% — the exact opposite of the result that Australia’s five most prominent polls including Newspoll had predicted.

As well as campaigning against Labor, Mr Morrison’s conservative Liberal Party is fighting off a new challenge from so-called teal independent candidates to key government lawmakers’ re-election in party strongholds.

The teal independents are marketed as a greener shade than the Liberal Party’s traditional blue colour and want stronger government action on reducing Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions than either the government or Labor are proposing.

The government aims to reduce Australia’s emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030. Labor has promised a 43% reduction.