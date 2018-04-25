Australians commemorate 103rd anniversary of Gallipoli

Thousands of Australians have gathered at pre-dawn services to commemorate the moment when Australian and New Zealand Army Corps troops waded ashore at the Gallipoli peninsula 103 years ago.

Concrete barriers were placed around the service in downtown Sydney to protect those who gathered after threats to Anzac Day ceremonies in the past.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, his French counterpart Edouard Philippe, and the Prince of Wales are in France to mark what was the Anzacs’ first major battle of the First World War. It will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of Australian troops taking the town of Villers-Bretonneux from the Germans.

Villers-Bretonneux is now home to the main Australian Memorial of the Western Front. Australian military veterans participate in the Anzac dawn service at Elephant Rock in Currumbin on the Gold Coast (Dave Hunt/AAP/AP) At Villers-Bretonneux, Mr Turnbull and Mr Philippe have unveiled a memorial plaque at the new Sir John Monash Centre museum which is named after the Australian general responsible for taking the town.

Mr Turnbull and his wife Lucy have visited the grave of her great uncle Roger Hughes who was killed by a German shell in 1916 five days after arriving on the Western Front as a young military doctor. Remembering Roger Forrest Hughes. https://t.co/WPTcqlyJf5 pic.twitter.com/xEVBpiuL8A — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) April 24, 2018 Mr Turnbull said in an Anzac Day message that Australians remember veterans of every generation who risked their lives for their country.

“We best honour the Anzacs of 1918 and the First World War by supporting today’s service men and women,” Mr Turnbull said on social media. Each year on the 25th of April, Australians gather in the quiet dawn to remember the ANZACs.



Continue watching the Prime Minister’s ANZAC message below 👇🏼👇🏼#LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/BifBdQUJZS — The PMO (@thepmo) April 24, 2018 Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton represented the Australian government at a service at Anzac Cove at Gallipoli, where the Australian and New Zealand troops landed under British command in an ill-fated attempt to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.

More than 44,000 Allied soldiers were killed at Gallipoli. Turkish casualties were estimated at 250,000.

At the Australian War Memorial in the capital Canberra, an estimated crowd of 38,000 — 10% of the city’s population — gathered in the cool autumn darkness for the dawn service which began with a lone soldier playing a didgeridoo.

“The attendance at this year’s dawn service shows the enduring connection so many people have to Anzac Day,” memorial director Brendan Nelson said in a statement.

Press Association