Wednesday 10 April 2019

Australian prime minister calls May election

Scott Morrison announced that Australia would go to the polls on May 18.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is still relatively new to the job (AP Photos/Rod McGuirk, File)
By Associated Press Reporter

Australia’s prime minister has said the nation will go to the polls to elect a new government on May 18.

Prime minister Scott Morrison’s announcement came after he advised Governor-General Peter Cosgrove as representative of Australia’s head of state, the Queen, to set the election date.

Mr Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a third three-year term. But Mr Morrison is the third prime minister to lead a divided government in that time and only took the helm in late August.

Opinion polls suggest his reign will become one of the shortest in the 118-year history of Australian prime ministers on election day.

The polls suggest centre-left opposition leader Bill Shorten will become the eighth prime minister since the country plunged into an extraordinary period of political instability in 2007.

The election pits Mr Shorten, a former labour union leader who has presented himself as the alternative prime minister for the past six years, against Mr Morrison, a leader who the Australian public is still getting to know.

