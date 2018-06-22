Australian jury deadlocked on alleged killer driver

The Victoria state Supreme Court jury had heard conflicting expert evidence on the mental state of James “Dimitrious” Gargasoulas.

The jury of 12 deliberated for nearly four days before reporting on Friday that they could not reach a unanimous decision. A new jury will be selected.

Gargasoulas is charged with six counts of murder and 28 counts of attempted murder after allegedly driving a stolen car through pedestrians in central Bourke Street last year.