Australian Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official who in 2020 was acquitted of sexual abuse allegations, died on Tuesday at the age of 81, his private secretary said.

Fr Joseph Hamilton told Reuters that Pell died in Rome on Tuesday night. He said the archdiocese of Sydney would be issuing a statement later.

Church sources said they believed Pell died of cardiac arrest in a Rome hospital.

Cardinal Pell, Pope Francis’s former finance minister, was sentenced to six years in prison on jury convictions for abusing two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s. Both boys were 13-years-old at the time.

Cardinal Pell had his convictions overturned by the High Court in 2020 after he had spent 13 months in prison.

The ruling allowed the then-78-year-old Pell to walk free, ending the case of the most senior figure accused in the global scandal of historical sex abuse that has rocked the Roman Catholic Church worldwide.

Pell, a former Archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney, served as Vatican as economy minister from 2014 until he took a leave of absence in 2017 to return to Australia to face the charges.

He had been living in Rome since his acquittal in 2020.