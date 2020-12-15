Wild weather: Iconic Australian beaches washed away by massive swells

Wave power: A tree collapses into the sea near Byron Bay, New South Wales. Photo: Marc Wilson/ Reuters

Cyclonic conditions along Australia’s northeast coast generated huge seas that washed away beaches at popular tourist spots, and destructive winds and rain that caused widespread flooding.

Main Beach at Byron Bay, a popular tourist destination in northern New South Wales, has almost disappeared, Byron Mayor Simon Richardson said.

“Right now around Byron, we’ve got some severe weather, massive swells, we’re watching our beach disappear,” he said.

“This is about the fourth or fifth major event in the last couple of years.”

TV news footage showed a concrete walkway along the beach collapsing into the sea.

The wet conditions contrast with the fierce bushfires that ravaged world heritage site Fraser Island in Queensland recently.

The heavy band of rain and wild winds, generated by an intense low pressure system off the southern Queensland coast, battered the heavily populated border regions between NSW and Queensland for a third day bringing more than 70cm (27.6 in) of rain over 48 hours.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology warned coastal erosion, hazardous rain and huge waves off the coast would continue this week and urged motorists to stay off the roads.

Irish Independent