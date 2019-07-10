WATCH: The dramatic moment a 'baby gender reveal' stunt goes badly wrong
Police in Australia have released footage of a gender reveal stunt that went badly wrong.
A car performing 'burnouts' on a rural road on the Gold Coast suddenly bursts into flames.
Emitting blue smoke, the gender reveal initially seems to be going smoothly and onlookers cheer.
But the reveal takes a dark turn when the smoke turns black and the car suddenly ignites.
The driver is then pulled out from the burning car by onlookers.
The driver took part in a practise called 'burnout', when a car is kept stationary but its wheels are kept spinning, emitting smoke.
However, as well as smoke, the tyres also release a lot of heat, which caused the car to go up in flames.
The driver (29) was later convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Australian police released the footage to warn citizens against performing burnouts.
Online Editors