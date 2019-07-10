WATCH: The dramatic moment a 'baby gender reveal' stunt goes badly wrong

Police in Australia have released footage of a gender reveal stunt that went badly wrong.

A car performing 'burnouts' on a rural road on the Gold Coast suddenly bursts into flames.

Emitting blue smoke, the gender reveal initially seems to be going smoothly and onlookers cheer.

But the reveal takes a dark turn when the smoke turns black and the car suddenly ignites.

The driver is then pulled out from the burning car by onlookers.

The driver took part in a practise called 'burnout', when a car is kept stationary but its wheels are kept spinning, emitting smoke.

However, as well as smoke, the tyres also release a lot of heat, which caused the car to go up in flames.

The driver (29) was later convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Australian police released the footage to warn citizens against performing burnouts.

Online Editors