WATCH: 'It sent shivers down our spine' - Police release CCTV footage of 'possessed' broom

Police in Australia have released CCTV footage of spooky goings on in one of their station car parks which they claim 'sent shivers down their spine'.

The footage, posted to the New South Wales Facebook page on Friday April 13, shows a garage door open, apparently of its own accord, before a broom appears to move in a very unusual way.

In the Facebook post accompanying the video, the NSW Police say: "Wanting to know who'd left a garage in a police station car park open yesterday, police reviewed the CCTV - what it showed sent shivers down our spines....

"Just before dawn, with the car park empty and quiet, a garage, that hadn't been used in days, suddenly starts to open of its own accord. With the door half open, a broom flies out, as if propelled by a 'spirited' janitor. It stays upright, then falls to the ground and gives one final kick, looking like it's in the final throes of possession. "A technician is currently inspecting the door. The 'possessed' broom sounds like a job for the Ghostdusters!"

Some have suggested that it is an elaborate Friday the 13th prank by the police but they did add a disclaimer at the end of their Facebook that says: "Note: even though it's Friday the 13th, this is actual CCTV footage." They also responded to those who claimed it was a joke on their Facebook page saying: "Not a joke and we are also creeped out".

