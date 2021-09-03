| 13.5°C Dublin

Violent extremist shot dead by police after New Zealand supermarket attack

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern PIC Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP Expand

A violent extremist who stabbed and injured six people in an Auckland supermarket has been shot dead by police, authorities in New Zealand said.

The attack took place at a Countdown store in the New Lynn area of the city on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack.

She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the so-called Islamic State group, that he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

She said that, by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.

One bystander video taken inside the supermarket records the sound of 10 shots being fired in rapid succession.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff tweeted urging people to “please stay safe and look out for one another”, adding: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident in New Lynn.”

