Three young girls, their mother and grandmother found dead in their Perth home, man charged with their murders

A 24-year-old man has appeared in an Australian court charged with the stabbing murders of three young girls, their mother and grandmother.

The family's bodies were found in a Perth home almost a week after their deaths.

Anthony Robert Harvey appeared in Perth Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link from Karratha Courthouse, 900 miles away.

The bodies of his 41-year-old wife, Mara Lee Harvey, her three-year-old daughter Charlotte, two-year-old twin sisters Alice and Beatrix, and their grandmother Beverley Quinn were found at the home in the suburb of Bedford on Sunday after Anthony Harvey alerted police in Karratha.

He was charged with murdering the family on September 3 and 4.

Each murder charge carries a potential life prison sentence.

Press Association