Three people die after aerial water tanker crashes while fighting wildfires in Australia
Three people have died after a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while fighting wildfires in Australia, authorities said.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) said it had lost contact with a "Large Air Tanker" while it was above the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales.
"Local ground crews indicate the aircraft may have crashed," the RFS said in a statement when the incident was first reported.
"A number of helicopters are in the area carrying out a search."
No further details on the incident were provided.
