Three people die after aerial water tanker crashes while fighting wildfires in Australia

Three people have died after a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while fighting wildfires in Australia, authorities said.

The Rural Fire Service (RFS) said it had lost contact with a "Large Air Tanker" while it was above the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales.

"Local ground crews indicate the aircraft may have crashed," the RFS said in a statement when the incident was first reported.

"A number of helicopters are in the area carrying out a search."

No further details on the incident were provided.

