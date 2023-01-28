| 5.3°C Dublin

Three dead and one missing as Auckland hit by record rainfall

Entire summer’s worth of rain falls in a single day

Emergency workers and a man wade through flood waters in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Hayden Woodward/New Zealand Herald via AP Expand
Stranded vehicles are seen during heavy rainfall in Auckland, New Zealand. Image: @MonteChristoNZ/via Reuters Expand

Nick Perry

Three people have died and at least one is missing after record rainfalls pounded New Zealand’s largest city.

The country’s new prime minister, Chris Hipkins, flew to Auckland on a military plane after a state of emergency was declared in the region.

