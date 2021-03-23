Thousands evacuated as record floods swamp Sydney

Floods: A man paddles through the submerged streets of Londonderry in the western suburbs of Sydney. Photo: Mark Baker/ AP

Newly-weds kissing in front of a flooded bridge near Sydney after they were brought to the church by helicopter. The bride, Kate Fotheringham, posted the picture online

Australian emergency services were last night evacuating thousands more people from Sydney’s western suburbs that have been battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to continue for another day or two.

Photos showed submerged intersections, marooned livestock and cars up to their windscreens in water as three days of rain swelled rivers in the most populous state of New South Wales.

“This is an ongoing situation that is evolving and is extremely dangerous,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament.

Two major insurers said most of the more than 3,300 claims they received concerned damage to property, with more expected. Suncorp and IAG said it was too early to estimate the final number of claims or costs.

Australia’s coal exports were disrupted as the deluge shut railway lines into the port of Newcastle, the world’s biggest coal export port, and forced some mines to cut output.

The rain submerging large swathes of the state contrasts with weather conditions a year ago, when authorities were battling drought and catastrophic bushfires.

“I don’t know any time in state history where we have had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession in the middle of a pandemic,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Sunday was Sydney’s wettest day of the year, with almost 111mm (4.4in) of rain, while nearly 900mm (35in) was dumped in some north coast regions in the last six days, or more than three times the March average, government data showed.

The Hawkesbury and Nepean rivers flooded most of northwestern Sydney, leaving residents stranded.

“You get a lot of rubbish. It was going past...as fast as the ski boats go...As soon as it broke the banks, it was like a torrent,” said Larry Powers after he was rescued by emergency services following a day’s wait at his property in Pitt Town.

A helicopter rescued a stranded bride and groom on Saturday to get them to the church on time. The bride, Kate Fotheringham, posted a picture of the newly-weds kissing in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town.

Authorities said about 18,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas.

Some parts of Sydney’s western regions have suffered the worst flooding since 1961. A severe flood warning has been issued for large parts of New South Wales, as well as neighbouring Queensland.

