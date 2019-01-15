'They're a bunch of a***holes' - Auckland Mayor responds to video of 'Irish tourists' threatening locals

A GROUP of "Irish tourists" who were filmed abusing locals in New Zealand after they were asked to pick up their rubbish have been branded "a bunch of a***holes" and "leeches" by the Mayor of Auckland.

A GROUP of "Irish tourists" who were filmed abusing locals in New Zealand after they were asked to pick up their rubbish have been branded "a bunch of a***holes" and "leeches" by the Mayor of Auckland.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff went on the expletive-laden rant today when asked about the video, which has gone viral after being shared online, saying that he thinks the people in it should be fined for littering.

The group, who Auckland native Krista Curnow claimed to be Irish, became involved in a heated conversation with locals after noticing the mess the family were leaving behind on Takapuna Beach on Sunday.

According to Ms Curnow, the adults from the group of 12 - including two babies and a young boy - appeared to be intoxicated, "drinking Coronas and Bundaberg".

The aftermath showed boxes of beer, plastic bags and litter strewn across the grass banks near the beach.

She said that the family became "violent" when asked to pick up everything before they left the beach.

"We approached the family to ask them if they can please not leave without picking up their rubbish, their response was basically if we have a problem then we can pick it up and that that’s what the council is for," Ms Curnow said.

"I approached the family to ask again if they could not disrespect our country while visiting and pick up their rubbish. They turned violent and even grandma and the child got involved saying they wanted to punch my head in."

Speaking to Mikey Havoc on bFM, Mayor Goff said that he feels the group should be held accountable.

"They're a bunch of a***holes. Sorry for the spirited language.

"These guys are trash. They are leeches.

"I just saw what they did on Takapuna Beach... We know who they are. I've asked the council to follow up because I want to see them loaded with an infringement fine for trashing our country.

"They shouldn't even be here."

Police Inspector Kevin McNaughton confirmed to the New Zealand Herald that officers are investigating the video.

"Police are currently investigating the incident at Takapuna Beach on Sunday afternoon to identify those involved in this incident.

"Police will be speaking with those involved and will be referring them to Council with regard to their behaviour around the littering of rubbish.

"Police would like to remind the public that offenders caught illegally dumping rubbish may be issued with a fine of up to $400.

"Serious offenders may also be prosecuted under the Litter Act 1979, with a maximum penalty of $30,000," Inspector McNaughton said.

Online Editors