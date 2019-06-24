News Australasia

Monday 24 June 2019

Thai cave boys mark year since rescue with Buddhist ceremony

Members of the Wild Boars soccer team who were rescued from a flooded cave, offer foods to a Buddhist monk near the Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in Thailand AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
Twelve young Thai football players whose rescue from a flooded cave complex gripped the world have marked the anniversary of their ordeal with a religious ceremony.

Members of the Wild Boars team took part in a Buddhist ceremony marking one year since the start of their ordeal before speaking at a news conference.

Many of the boys - now aged 12-17 - say they still dream of becoming professional football players, while others say they want to become Navy Seals like those who took part in their rescue.

The boys and their coach were lost in a cave in northern Thailand for nine nights before being found.

It took another eight days for them all to make it out safe.

