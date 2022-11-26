Sydney’s Bondi Beach becomes nudist for one day only in skin cancer campaign

People stand naked as part of artist Spencer Tunick's art installation to raise awareness of skin cancer and encourage people to have their skin checked, at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Reuters

Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach is about to become a nudist beach - for one day only.

Thousands of people will strip off at the popular tourist spot this Saturday as part of an installation by photographer Spencer Tunick.

However, the stunt isn’t about titillation; it’s to raise awareness about skin cancer and sun safety.

It was devised in partnership with Skin Check Champions CEO Scott Maggs, who told 9news.com.au that organising this event has been like “climbing Everest” due to red tape.

“The first question we had from police was, ‘how is this legal?’” Maggs said.

“Basically, we had to work with the council and we are legally going to classify Bondi as a nude beach just for the installation.

“We’re literally making history by doing that for the first time at Bondi Beach.”

Waverley Council has agreed to make Bondi Beach nudist just for the duration of the event to ensure no laws are broken.

It’s hoped that more than 2,500 people will bare all for the event, representing the 2,000 or so Australians who die of skin cancer every year.

“It’s about celebrating your own body but also sending a message about skin checks and checking your body for cancer,” Spencer Tunick said.

He added: “We’re so used to seeing pornography on [streaming service] and in cinema but we forget once you go out in public there are a set of rules that are so archaic.

“I just try to push the envelope in the public space and I’ve found a way to do that with my art.”

Tunick is known for previous artworks of crowds of naked bodies at well-known landmarks, such as the Sydney Opera House.

Jim Malloy is among the locals who have decided to take part in Saturday’s installation, spurred on by his own diagnosis of stage three skin cancer.

“I’m participating because of my own experience, I have a friend with stage four who isn’t responding to immunotherapy and my dad passed away with a lot of skin cancer which made me make the decision,” he said.

“I was anxious when I made the decision but now I’m really looking forward to it.”