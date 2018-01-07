Sydney suffers through hottest day since 1939 as temperatures hit 47C
The Australian city of Sydney has experienced its hottest weather in 79 years with temperatures reaching a staggering 47.3C.
That figure was hit in Penrith, west of Sydney, at about 3pm on Sunday - with nearby Richmond not far behind at 46C.
A severe fire danger rating was issued for the greater Sydney region on Sunday, and total fire bans are in place.
The Bureau of Meteorology said cooler conditions were expected to reach coastal areas during the afternoon and Sydney’s west in the evening.
The intense heat has hit sporting events, with the final Ashes test seeing the England team suffer badly in the sunshine
