'Substance-impaired' Dubliner (21) who tried to kidnap man over doing 'doughnuts' in car faces deportation from Australia

Evan Fox (21) - who is from Dublin but moved to Australia to live with family when he was 15 - and former housemate, Joshua Dodemaide, were woken to the sounds of a driver outside their home in Melbourne at 3am.

The "substance-impaired" men armed themselves with weapons and went searching for the culprit in Dodemaide's car.

The court heard that after patrolling the roads, the pair came across Jarrad Muscat, who was driving in the Carrum Downs area at the time.

The duo believed Mr Muscat had been doing doughnuts - riding around in tight circles in his car - outside their home, and stopped him.

Mr Muscat attempted to drive away, but Dodemaide drove after the victim and rammed his car.

The pair then dragged Mr Muscat out of his car, and began to punch and kick him.

Dodemaide forced Mr Muscat into the back of his car while discussing how to hide the victim's car with Fox.

He drove off with Mr Muscat in the back seat as Fox attempted to drive the victim's car away, but was unable start it.

The victim managed to open the door and throw himself onto the road.

After escaping, Mr Muscat called the police.

The morning of the incident, on June 3 last year, a Victoria Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a road rage incident in Carrum Downs this morning ( 3 June 2018).

"It is believed the incident involved a Toyota HiLux ramming a Holden ute [utility vehicle] on Ballarto Road at 3.15am.

"Investigators have been told the victim, a 30-year-old man from NSW [New South Wales], had initially been involved in an incident with the offenders on Lyrebird Road where they yelled abuse at him and hit his car with an unknown object.

"They followed the victim to Ballarto Road and rammed his car.

"The offenders then assaulted the victim but he was able to escape and report the incident.

"The victim received minor injuries."

Fox was arrested several weeks later. His charges included common law kidnapping, false imprisonment, reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering persons, criminal damage, intentionally and recklessly cause injury.

Fox pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping and intentionally damaging property.

He was convicted and sentenced at Victoria County Court, Melbourne on July 10 alongside Dodemaide.

Fox was sentenced to 14 days imprisonment for damaging property and 86 days imprisonment for kidnapping charges, with time already served, the court confirmed.

He also spent six months in immigration detention which did not count as time in custody.

A spokesperson for Victoria County Court confirmed to Independent.ie: "Her Honour Judge Hampel declared Fox was found guilty on two charges - intentionally damaging property - convicted and sentenced to 14 days imprisonment, kidnapping - convicted and sentenced to 86 days imprisonment- with a total effective sentence of 86 days."

Dodemaide also pleaded guilty to kidnapping, intentionally damage property, along with admitting to reckless conduct endangering serious injury and committing an offence while on bail. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Fox is now facing deportation on the foot of his conviction, the Herald Sun newspaper has reported.

Online Editors