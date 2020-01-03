'Sky went orange and it got very scary' - Irish dad trapped by raging Australian bushfires

Diarmuid O'Connor, from Ennis, Co Clare, lives in Sydney but was holidaying with family in Batemans Bay, New South Wales, when a warning over the deadly wildfires came.

"We're staying in a campsite, so we got evacuated to the beach. We stayed on the beach for maybe two hours while the fires burned around us," he told 'Today with Sean O'Rourke' on RTÉ Radio 1.

"We thought we were OK but then we saw there were a lot of water bombers coming into the town, dropping loads of water.

"There was a lot of helicopters dropping buckets into the sea.

"It was a very intense couple of hours.

"We eventually got back to the campsite, later on, but we had another big scare then.

"The sky went completely orange, there was no visibility, smoke everywhere. It got very scary. It cleared up after that for a while.

People shelter for safety on the beach at Batemans Bay after being evacuated from their homes nearby. Photo: INSTAGRAM @LAPPINGTHEISLAND via REUTERS

"It's just been mayhem for two days. There's been no power, no communications. Internet down, phone down.

"A lack of communication has been a big issue, people didn't know what the situation was, or what roads were open, if people could leave the town."

Mr O'Connor spoke while he was stuck on the Princes Highway in New South Wales with his two daughters after an evacuation order was issued to tourists.

Stuck

He said his family were stuck after travelling 60km in 12 hours.

"The road has been closed now for eight hours. Essentially, we're sitting in the world's biggest car park.

"Apparently the road is open ahead but they're only letting 100 cars go at a time.

"There's no movement, and I'd be very surprised if we move in the next four or five hours," he said.

Mr O'Connor added that fuel was being rationed, and petrol stations couldn't open because there was no power.

"Even when they did open then, there was a lack of diesel. We're fine, we have a petrol car. But a lot of people are in caravans and big SUVs, they're all using diesel," he said.

"What we've seen today is even though the highway is closed, fuel trucks have been given police escorts through the fire zones and shooting down the highway because there's a lack of supply."

The bushfires have destroyed more than four million hectares, and at least 18 people have been killed.

However, an end is not in sight for the devastating fires as temperatures are expected to soar to 46C this weekend.

Irish Independent