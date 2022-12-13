| -0.2°C Dublin

Six dead including police officers in Australia ‘ambush’ attack which led to shootout

Police work near the scene of a fatal shooting, where police shot multiple people at a remote Queensland property after an ambush in which two officers and a bystander were also killed, in Wieambilla, Australia, December 13, 2022. Expand

Close

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

At least six people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting at a remote property in Australia after authorities in search of a missing person were ambushed by armed offenders.

The fatal shooting took place around 4.45pm local time Monday when four officers arrived at the property in Wieambilla, located nearly 300km northwest of Queensland’s capital Brisbane.

