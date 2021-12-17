Police release names of five children who died in Australia bouncy castle tragedy as investigation continues

Police in Tasmania have released the names of all five of the children who died when a gust of wind blew a bouncy castle 10 metres into the air as primary school children played on it.

Five children aged between 11 to 12 lost their lives after a jumping castle became airborne at the end-of-school event at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.

Tasmania Police said the victims were Addison Stewart (11), Zane Mellor (12), Jye Sheehan (12), Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones (12) and Peter Dodt (12).

"With permission from their families, police have today released the names of the five children tragically killed in yesterday’s incident at a Devonport primary school,” the force said.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the families, loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy,” police said, adding that the families needed privacy to grieve.

One child injured during the accident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport on Tasmania was released from hospital, while another three remain in critical condition, police said.

Police will be investigating whether the castle was tied down during the calm day before what witnesses said was a sudden and unexpected gust of wind caught it and blew it high into the air.

Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said the investigation was ongoing.

"I know this means you'll have some questions that we're not able to answer, as many details will be a matter for the coroner," he was reported by local ABC News as saying.

About 40 pupils were enjoying end-of-year activities when the tragedy happened early yesterday.

The issue of whether the bouncy castle was tethered was part of the inquiries.

"That forms part of the investigation, we need to continue our investigation on behalf of the coroner and also with WorkSafe Tasmania," Commissioner Hine said.

"We all have a lot of questions, and we need to form that as part of our investigation."

Some of the children injured were in zorb balls outside the castle, he said.

Witnesses had said some of the children fell from a height of 10 metres.

"The majority of those injured were in the jumping castle," the commissioner said.

"We need to piece every bit of the movements of the individuals together so we can present a full picture to the coroner."

"Of course, it was such a tragic event, people are witnessing something that's unfolding before their eyes in such unbelievable circumstances," he said.

"That's some of the heights that were relayed to police, but we need to review that."

And he spoke about the impact the incident had on the country.

"There's no doubt this incident will leave its mark and I know people are sending their thoughts and prayers from right across the country and even further afield," he said.

"Tasmanians are already coming together to support each other at this very difficult time.

"The whole community and particularly the Devonport region is feeling this loss deeply. Support those around you and ask for help if you're struggling."

The school posted a message on Facebook which said, "no words can truly express how we are all feeling", urging anyone affected to seek support.

"The tragedy which occurred yesterday is beyond comprehension. It is devastating, heartbreaking. It is just simply incomprehensible," Tasmania state Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters on Friday.

flowers were gathered near the accident site as community leaders said the city of about 23,000 people was struggling to process the incident.

"We are still trying to get our heads around how we could possibly be losing these children," Devonport Mayor Annette Rockliff told ABC.

"Everyone knows somebody (impacted) and so we are already seeing people wrapping their arms around each other and supporting each other. I know that will continue."