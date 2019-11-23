The father of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane has said the conviction of his daughter's killer "will not reduce the pain and suffering" the family have endured since her death.

The father of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane has said the conviction of his daughter's killer "will not reduce the pain and suffering" the family have endured since her death.

'Our lives have been ripped apart' - Backpacker Grace Millane's family say verdict won't end pain over her death

David Millane said his daughter "will be missed forever" as he left Auckland High Court in New Zealand, almost a year after she was throttled by Jesse Kempson, whom she met on dating site Tinder, before he stuffed her lifeless body in a suitcase and disposed of it.

Kempson, 27, will be sentenced on February 21 after a jury of seven women and five men took five hours to return a unanimous guilty verdict after a two-week trial.

A court order in New Zealand has stopped media naming and picturing Kempson to ensure he got a fair trial, and though it remains formally in place in the country, he has now been convicted.

Ms Millane's parents, David and Gillian, wept after the verdict was delivered, as did several jurors.

Speaking outside court, an emotional Mr Millane said: "It will not reduce the pain and suffering we have had to endure over the past year.

"Grace was taken in the most brutal fashion a year ago and our lives have been ripped apart.

"Grace was our sunshine and she will be missed forever."

Ms Millane, from Wickford, Essex, met Kempson, who had reportedly just been sacked from his job as a salesman, for a date in the centre of Auckland on December 1 2018.

After several drinks, the pair returned to his flat.

She was killed either that night or in the early hours of the next morning - the date of her 22nd birthday.

The Crown successfully argued Kempson strangled her and shoved her body inside a suitcase before burying her in a forested area outside Auckland.

Phone records show he had viewed pornography, taken photos of Ms Millane's body and searched for "rigor mortis", "extra large bags", "carpet cleaner", "hottest fire" and "Waitakere Ranges" - the young woman's gravesite.

She was assumed missing, and her father flew to New Zealand as local authorities spent a week searching for her body until the discovery was made.

Jurors rejected the defence claim that the death was accidental and occurred during rough sexual intercourse.

A former team-mate of Kempson, who played amateur softball, told MailOnline: "He was creepy towards girls. His life revolved around girls, taking to girls.

"He was always trying to get with younger girls... he was very quiet around the boys."

The trial heard that Kempson was initially interviewed by police because he left a comment on one of Ms Millane's Facebook photos.

He had said the pair went their separate ways after their date, but later admitted Ms Millane was dead, but said he did not murder her.

The killer then took police to where she was buried.

During the trial, jurors heard from forensic experts who examined Kempson's apartment for blood stains as well as Ms Millane's body.

They were also shown footage of her and her murderer drinking at various bars in the city and kissing before they went to his flat.

Video footage from the lift of her exiting on the third floor marked the last recorded time Ms Millane was seen alive.

Police said phone data showed Kempson had used Google to browse websites for large duffel bags, suitcases and car hire after Ms Millane died.

His phone was also used to search for "flesh-eating birds" and "are there vultures in New Zealand?".

Records showed Kempson had searched online for "the hottest fire", "large bags near me" and "Waitakere Ranges".

He was remanded into custody until his sentencing, when he faces life in prison with a minimum of 10 years without parole, though the judge can increase the latter period.

PA Media