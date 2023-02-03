No place for King Charles on Australia’s new fiver note

King Charles will not feature on Australia’s new $5 bank note, with the government instead choosing an Aboriginal design, the country’s central bank said.

The mauve-coloured note was the only one to bear the image of a British monarch and the new king’s face was expected to replace that of Queen Elizabeth II. But the Labor government of prime minister Anthony Albanese has been accused of “woke nonsense” after giving prominence to an Aboriginal design in its place.

“The Reserve Bank has decided to update the $5 bank note to feature a new design that honours the culture and history of the First Australians,” a statement read. “This new design will replace the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” The face of King Charles will appear on future Australian coins, however. Peter Dutton, the leader of the opposition Liberal Party, said it represented “another attack on our systems, on our society and our institutions”, adding: “I know the silent majority don’t agree with a lot of the woke nonsense that goes on but we’ve got to hear more from those people.” But Lidia Thorpe, from the Australian Greens Party, applauded the decision, saying it was a step towards “decolonising” Australia. “This is a massive win for the grassroots, First Nations people who have been fighting to decolonise this country,” she wrote on Twitter. “First Nations people never ceded our sovereignty to any king or queen, ever.” Queen Elizabeth II first featured on the $5 note in 1995, when the currency was updated in tribute to her 40th year on the throne. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)

