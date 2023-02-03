| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

No place for King Charles on Australia’s new fiver note

King Charles won&rsquo;t feature on Australia's new $5 bill, the nation's central bank announced. Photo: Mark Baker Expand

Close

King Charles won&rsquo;t feature on Australia's new $5 bill, the nation's central bank announced. Photo: Mark Baker

King Charles won’t feature on Australia's new $5 bill, the nation's central bank announced. Photo: Mark Baker

King Charles won’t feature on Australia's new $5 bill, the nation's central bank announced. Photo: Mark Baker

Nick Squire and Andrea Hamblin

King Charles will not feature on Australia’s new $5 bank note, with the government instead choosing an Aboriginal design, the country’s central bank said.

The mauve-coloured note was the only one to bear the image of a British monarch and the new king’s face was expected to replace that of Queen Elizabeth II. But the Labor government of prime minister Anthony Albanese has been accused of “woke nonsense” after giving prominence to an Aboriginal design in its place.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

More On King Charles III

Most Watched

Privacy