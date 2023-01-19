| -0.5°C Dublin

Lucy Craymer

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made a shock announcement she had "no more in the tank" to continue leading the country and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election.

Ardern, holding back tears, said that it had been a tough five and a half years as prime minister and that she was only human and needed to step aside.

