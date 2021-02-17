New Zealand's Ardern accuses Australia of ‘exporting its problems’ in row over Islamic State bride

New Zealand’s prime minister has accused Australia of “exporting its problems” after it cancelled the citizenship of a dual national who allegedly joined Islamic State in Syria.

Jacinda Ardern said Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, had “abdicated responsibility” for Suhayra Aden, who left New Zealand at the age of six to live in Melbourne. The 25-year-old, who held joint New Zealand-Australian citizenship until last year, travelled to Syria in 2014 to live under Islamic State.

While there she married and had three children by two Swedish men, who both later died. One of her children also died of pneumonia in Syria.

On Monday, Turkey announced that Ms Aden and her children, aged five and two, were detained while illegally crossing the border from the north-western Syrian province of Idlib.

Yesterday, Ms Ardern said she had spoken to Mr Morrison about Ms Aden in 2019 after she was detained by Western-backed Syrian Kurdish forces. Mr Morrison then revoked Ms Aden’s citizenship without telling Ms Ardern, leaving New Zealand to deal with the dilemma alone.

Read More

“You can imagine my response,” Ms Ardern said. “Our very strong view on behalf of New Zealanders was that this individual was clearly most appropriately dealt with in Australia.

“That is where their family reside, that is where their links reside, and that is the place they departed for Syria,” she said. Ms Ardern said the welfare of Ms Aden’s children was paramount. “These children were born in a conflict zone through no fault of their own.

“New Zealand, frankly, is tired of having Australia exporting its problems,” Ms Ardern said. “If the shoe were on the other foot we would take responsibility, that would be the right thing to do and I ask Australia to do the same.”

However, Mr Morrison said his only concern was the safety of Australians. “It’s my job as Australia’s prime minister to put Australia’s national security interests first,” he told a press conference.

Ms Ardern said New Zealand was now trying to offer consular support to Ms Aden and her children.

Australia has cancelled the dual citizenship of at least 17 people who reportedly joined IS. Tens of thousands of prisoners with links to IS are held in squalid conditions largely at the Al-Hol camp near the Iraqi border. At one time up to 66 Australians, including 44 children, were believed to be in the camps.

Earlier this month a group of UN experts called on the 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in the camps to repatriate their citizens, following reports that 20 people were murdered in Al-Hol last month. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]