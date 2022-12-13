| -0.3°C Dublin

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern caught name-calling rival on hot mic

New Zealand Prime Minister Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Expand

Nick Perry

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was caught on a hot mic Tuesday using a vulgarity against a rival politician in a rare misstep for a leader known for her skill at debating and calm, measured responses.

After five years as prime minister, Ardern faces a tough election campaign in 2023.

