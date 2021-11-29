New Zealand MP cycles to hospital to have her baby... again

A heavily pregnant Julie Anne Genter on her way to the maternity hospital

A New Zealand MP gave birth 45 minutes after arriving at Wellington Hospital on her bike at 2am.

Julie Anne Genter, a keen cyclist, said she was “so glad we didn’t walk” after electing to cycle while in labour.

The original plan was for her partner, Peter Nunns, to ride the bike with her in the front as a passenger, but with her hefty hospital bag prepared for the big moment, it wasn’t

possible, so Ms Genter “just got out and rode”. The MP said her contractions “were not super intense at that point”, and that she “probably had [three] on the ride”.

The MP, a member of the Green Party, posted on social media that the contractions had picked up in intensity by the time she arrived at the hospital.

Ms Genter first hit global headlines in 2018 when she cycled to hospital in labour with her first child.

The family didn’t own a car and the cycling advocate practises what she preaches. Photos she shared show her smiling in the hospital car park and with her newborn.

“Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth,” she wrote.

Marama Davidson, the Greens co-leader, congratulated her in a comment on Ms Genter’s post on Instagram.

“Aunty Marama is so happy for you all and so typical you cycled in again lol!!! Love to you and Peter and the babies,” she said.

The first New Zealand MP to give birth while in office was in 1970, and another blazed a trail for breastfeeding in Parliament House in 1983.

Three-and-a-half years ago, Jacinda Ardern, the country’s prime minister, became the second world leader to give birth while in office.

The following year, in August 2019, New Zealand’s speaker of the house held the baby son of MP Tamati Coffey in his arms while presiding over a debate.

New Zealand was the first state in the world to give all women the vote – in 1893. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]