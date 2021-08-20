New Zealand lockdown may seem extreme but it could also be necessary

On Tuesday, New Zealand declared a national lockdown after one case of Covid-19 was discovered in Auckland.

Announcing the level four lockdown, which includes closing schools, offices and all non-essential services, the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “I want to assure New Zealand that we have planned for this eventuality. Going hard and early has worked for us before.”

But, coming as other countries march ahead with lifting Covid-19 safety measures, the response in New Zealand might seem like overkill.

However, there are very clear reasons why New Zealand is taking such a hard-line approach.

Firstly, there has been no clear link between the new case and the border or quarantine facilities, essentially suggesting the virus is circulating in the community.

Furthermore, experts are working on the assumption that the confirmed case is the Delta variant.

For a country that has worked so hard and effectively to date to maintain zero Covid throughout the pandemic, this could be disastrous.

Just look at how cases have surged since Delta arrived in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, while medics here have said they are seeing more younger and healthy individuals becoming seriously unwell with Covid-19 during this wave.

More than 77pc of the adult population in Northern Ireland and more than 84pc of the adult population in the Republic now have had two doses of the vaccine.

In contrast, New Zealand’s vaccination programme has not been rolled out with the same vigour, with only 23pc of its five million people fully vaccinated so far.

There will also be hardly any immunity to the virus in the country either due to its almost non-existent infection rate.

All of this leaves the population extremely vulnerable if Delta is allowed to take hold.

Professor Martin McKee, professor of European Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, is convinced the response is right and proportionate.

“If the virus takes hold, it could very quickly result in thousands of cases every day,” he said.

“That could result in potentially 10,000 or 20,000 deaths, so quite clearly they don’t want to get to that situation.

“I think what has happened in New Zealand has shown that, from time to time, there will be cases where they will have to take measures.

“Throughout the pandemic, New Zealand has stuck out as the success story, they’re going to have to open up their borders at some stage, but they still have some way to go before that will be possible.”