New Zealand house seller adds free Tesla into the bargain, as property prices tumble

A New Zealand homeowner who is selling their property is sweetening the pot by offering the potential buyer a free Tesla, local news outlet 1News has reported.

With the sellers’ market currently declining in New Zealand, the homeowner is said to be including the flashy, electric car to secure the $1.8 million (€1m) asking price.

The Auckland house is a two-storey property, and real estate agent Kapil Rana said it has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, two garages, and a two-bedroom granny flat.

Mr Rana said the homeowners is offering the car in the hopes of standing out, as Auckland house prices continue to fall.

The house listing includes a Tesla

The house listing includes a Tesla

The Tesla has not been purchased yet, and the homeowners will allow the buyer to pick their preferred colour when the deal is signed.

Mr Rana said he has received over 50 enquiries since an advert for the house and car went live on Tuesday.

Figures released by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand show that the median house prices are down nationwide when compared to November last year.

In Wellington median house prices are down 17.2pc since last year, while in Tāmaki Makaurau, prices are down by 12.7pc.

Founder of educational podcast and social media account Girls That Invest, Simran Kaur, said the free Tesla offer is indicative of the rapidly changing New Zealand housing market.

"When I was purchasing my first home in March 2021, it was almost difficult to get a hold of a real estate agent," Ms Kaur said.

"If you sell a home with a Tesla, you suddenly don’t have to drop the price and so it doesn’t start to drag all the neighbouring homes down as well."

"But now with really high interest rates, even those that could justify a high house price can't justify the monthly mortgage cost,” she added.

"We've [got] to the natural point of the housing market cycle where we're going to see a cool down because there’s not enough interest for the prices."

She said while house prices have not dropped so low that sellers need to panic, she "wouldn't be surprised if we see a few more free Teslas popping up".