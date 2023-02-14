| 7.8°C Dublin

New Zealand declares national emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc

Cars move through flooded roads in the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle hits the Northland. AP Expand

Lucy Craymer and Lincoln Feast

New Zealand declared a national state of emergency for only the third time in its history on Tuesday as Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread flooding, landslides and huge ocean swells, forcing evacuations and stranding people on roof tops.

Cancelled flights stranded thousands of people, while hundreds of thousands remained without power.

