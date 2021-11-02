A man was arrested after police in Australia found a four-year-old girl alive 18 days after she went missing.

Cleo Smith went missing during a family camping trip in Western Australia state.

A man from Carnarvon is in custody currently being questioned by detectives but no charges have been laid, local media reported.

“It’s my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australia Police Force rescued Cleo Smith. Cleo is alive and well,” Mr Blanch said.

“A police team broke their way into a locked house in Carnarvon about 1am. They found little Cleo in one of the rooms.

“One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her ‘what’s your name?’

“She said – ‘My name is Cleo’ Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later.”

“I want to thank Cleo’s parents, the Western Australian community and the many volunteers,” he said.

“And of course, I want to thank my colleagues in the Western Australia Police Force.

“We’ll have more to say on the rescue of Cleo as the day unfolds. For now – Welcome home Cleo.”

Earlier, detectives had said they believed it was “more than likely” that Cleo was allegedly abducted in an “opportunistic type event”.

Police offered a one million dollar (€640,000) reward for information about the four-year-old girl who officials suspect was snatched from a tent at a remote coastal location.

Cleo Smith was reportedly last seen by her parents at 1.30am on Saturday October 16 at the Blowholes Shacks campsite near the town of Carnarvon, about 560 miles north of the Western Australia state capital, Perth.

The case drew parallels with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

The search initially focused on the ocean on the assumption that she had wandered from the tent.

But police said her tent's zip was opened by someone taller than the child.

"The positioning of that zipper for the flap is one of the circumstances that has caused us to have grave concerns for Cleo's safety," said Western Australia Police inspector Jon Munday said.