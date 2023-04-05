| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Man who kidnapped Cleo Smith from family’s tent beat her when she asked for chocolate, Australian court hears

Cleo Smith after her rescue. Photo: Western Australia Police Expand

Close

Cleo Smith after her rescue. Photo: Western Australia Police

Cleo Smith after her rescue. Photo: Western Australia Police

Cleo Smith after her rescue. Photo: Western Australia Police

Roger Maynard

The man who kidnapped four-year-old Cleo Smith while she was camping with her family in Australia kept her in a locked room and beat her when she asked for chocolate.

Terence Darrell Kelly (37) made the admission during his trial for abducting Cleo from a tent as she slept with her family at a popular coastal tourist spot and holding her captive for more than a fortnight in 2021.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy