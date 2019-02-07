The man accused of murdering British tourist Grace Millane in New Zealand will continue to keep his name secret while a judge decides whether he can be publicly identified.

Man accused of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane 'keeps his name secret'

The 27-year-old man appeared in Auckland's High Court on Thursday where his lawyer argued his name should continue to be kept secret so he can get a fair trial, according to Radio New Zealand.

A judge said he would announce a decision later.

The death of the 22-year-old backpacker last December struck a deep chord in New Zealand.

Grace Millane, 22, who is missing in New Zealand. Photo: Auckland City Police/PA Wire.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made an emotional apology to Ms Millane's family and more than 1,000 people attended candlelight vigils.

Ms Millane had been travelling in New Zealand for less than two weeks as part of a planned year-long trip abroad that began in Peru. She was staying at a backpacker hostel in Auckland when she went missing on December 1.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said she met a man for a couple of hours in the evening before CCTV cameras showed them entering the CityLife hotel together.

Police found her body in a forested area a week later.

Grace Millane’s brother posted an emotional tribute to his sister. Photo: Declan Millane/Instagram

The trial of the man accused of her murder is scheduled for November.

