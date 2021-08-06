THE tables have truly turned. Earlier this year while those of us living Down Under were basking in the Australian summer, hitting the beach and mingling with friends at barbecues, Ireland was in the throes of a tough lockdown that lasted months.

Now confined to our sitting rooms in Australia, we endure pictures on Facebook of friends on boats in Majorca, sipping wine in France and hanging out with family in Irish tourist spots.

At various points in recent weeks, up to 14 million Australians – over half the population – have been in lockdown, as Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane struggled to contain Covid outbreaks. Sydney remains in a strict lockdown, which has forced us all indoors, apart from essential shopping, healthcare or exercise. Most have to stay within 10km of our homes, but some are limited to 5km.

The Irish in Sydney are now going through what family back home experienced months ago. Home-schooling isn’t always happening when it’s supposed to in our house. I suspect my youngest is now into the second series of Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons but I am powerless to catch him out when work calls.

The house is also taking a battering as two kids – used to doing Australian rules football training three nights a week with a match at the weekend – kick the ball around the sitting room when we’re on Zoom meetings.

Things show no sign of changing any time soon. The number of cases in Sydney is staying steadily high – over 200 a day – which might pale in comparison to numbers in Ireland but it is worrying given just 17pc of Australians are vaccinated.

It is leaving many of us wondering where it all went wrong. At the start of the year, Australians thought they had Covid beaten, with about 900 deaths in total. Lockdowns in some states were lengthy and harsh last year, but an excellent tracing system and border closures largely kept the virus contained.

That was before the Delta variant came to Australia and the country’s lax attitude to procuring and distributing vaccines was exposed.

Prime minister Scott Morrison’s mantra that rolling out the vaccine was “not a race” has come back to haunt him. His government threw all its weight behind the AstraZeneca jab, then recommended it should only be administered to those under 60 after concerns about rare blot clots. Now they are trying to backtrack and encourage everyone to roll up their sleeves, but the vaccine still isn’t available to all adults in some parts of the country.

Questions are even being asked about the mighty Australian economy, which in December roared back from its first recession in more than 20 years. Unemployment even dipped below 5pc. Now there are fears that jobs will go as businesses shut up shop after continual lockdowns.

Most Irish people in Australia still feel grateful for camping out here during the pandemic. The often infuriating Australian reverence for rule-following came into its own when people accepted restrictions.

But it hasn’t been all plain-sailing. Since March last year, international borders have been closed, meaning permanent residents and citizens cannot leave without first seeking permission, which is very hard to come by. This has heaped enormous hardship on migrants, including Irish trying to get home to sick family and even funerals. We might have once told ourselves Ireland was only a plane ride away, but that is no longer the case.

In Sydney, the army has been called in to assist police in enforcing rules on residents of mainly working-class and multiethnic communities, preventing them from leaving their zones. The military presence is alarming, all the more so because soldiers weren’t called in to enforce rules in the more affluent area of Bondi, where the current outbreak originated in mid-June.

The pandemic has also deepened Australia’s political fractures. The Federal Government, led by the conservative Liberal Party, openly attacked Labor-led states in Queensland and Victoria for locking their citizens down to contain the virus. It applauded the Liberal premier of New South Wales for refusing to lock down early during outbreaks, including the current one.

Australians like to pride themselves on their special brand of “fair-go” egalitarianism, but the pandemic has exposed a two-tiered education system. My two boys, who attend local public schools, are sent schedules with few Zoom lessons with their teachers, which for an 11- and 13-year-old can be hard to follow. Children who attend fee-paying schools, on the other hand, must attend Zoom lessons for each class with their teachers.

After seven years, our plan was to leave Australia this year and given the Sydney lockdown, which might last for months, the timing seems right. We’re off to the US now, which has had its own problems with political chasms, vaccine hesitancy and rising cases. But the good news is it’ll be a lot closer to home.