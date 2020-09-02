'Let elderly Covid patients die to save money' - Former Australian prime minister Abbott

Tony Abbott, the former Australian prime minister tipped to become a British trade envoy, has said elderly Covid-19 patients should be allowed to die to reduce the economic costs of lockdown.

Mr Abbott accused Western politicians of choosing to spend ruinous amounts of money on healthcare rather than encouraging the public to face up to the risks of the virus.

He warned that thanks to "virus hysteria", draconian lockdown measures could persist almost indefinitely, adding to the economic slowdown and creating a "something-for-nothing mindset" among young people living on furloughs.

His comments, made during a visit to London yesterday, come just a week after it was reported that Mr Abbott - a staunch supporter of Brexit - was to be made Britain's new joint president of the Board of Trade. The position would involve drumming up deals for the UK around the world in the post-Brexit era.

Mr Abbott addressed the Covid issue during a speech to the Policy Exchange think tank, in which he said it would be better to allow elderly Covid patients to die naturally rather than keeping them alive through expensive medical care.

He said it was costing Australia as much as £110,000 (€123,600) to give an elderly person an extra year's life, substantially beyond what it would usually pay for life-saving geriatric care.

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should scrap the appointment of Mr Abbott as a trade adviser, saying he was a "misogynist" who would undermine Trade Minister Liz Truss and should not be "anywhere near" the board of trade. "Is he the sort of man who should be representing us globally? No."

Mr Abbott, who was Australia's prime minister between 2013 and 2015, has also warned in public of pandering too much to "health dictatorships" with regard to resolving the pandemic crisis.

Irish Independent