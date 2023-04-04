| 10.9°C Dublin

Jacinda Ardern’s first post-politics roles revealed as she says she won’t miss being PM

Namita Singh

Jacinda Ardern said she will not miss the “weight” of being the prime minister of New Zealand as she takes up the unpaid role of leading the country’s efforts against violent online extremism.

She has also accepted another post-politics role on Prince William’s pet conservation project – Earthshot Prize. The former prime minister of New Zealand had been appointed as a new trustee for his multi-million-pound environmental award.

