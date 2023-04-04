| 7.8°C Dublin

Jacinda Ardern: former New Zealand prime minister to take up unpaid anti-extremism role

Alasdair Pal

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern will take up an unpaid role leading the country's efforts against violent online extremism, the government said on Tuesday.

Ardern stepped down as leader earlier this year, in a surprise decision that brought ally Chris Hipkins to power as head of the centre-left Labour Party.

