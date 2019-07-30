An Irishman has been charged with dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm in Australia after two of his friends were left seriously injured in a horrific crash.

An Irishman has been charged with dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm in Australia after two of his friends were left seriously injured in a horrific crash.

Irishman arrested on plane bound for Dublin after car crash leaves two men seriously injured in Australia

The man - 22-year-old Terence Wilkinson from Co Donegal - appeared in court after being arrested on board a plane that was due to fly to Dublin on Monday.

Mr Wilkinson, who is from Dunfanaghy, was arrested on board the plane by officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit and brought to Mascot Police station in Sydney.

Police allege that Mr Wilkinson was driving a Mazda 323 that hit a van parked on Burke Street, Chifley, in the suburbs of Sydney at about 2am last Saturday.

CCTV footage showed the alleged driver and a back-seat passenger leaving the scene.

Emergency services attending to the occupants of a Mazda 323 that was in collision with a van parked on Burke Street, Chifley, in the suburbs of Sydney. Picture: David Conachy

A 25-year-old front passenger and a 27-year-old rear-seat passenger were trapped in the car and had to be freed by emergency personnel.

The younger man was taken to St George Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The older man was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A search was then launched by police for the driver and the other passenger who fled.

Emergency services attending to the occupants of a Mazda 323 that was in collision with a van parked on Burke Street, Chifley, in the suburbs of Sydney. Picture: David Conachy

All four men are understood to be Irish and at least three are believed to be from Co Donegal.

Mr Wilkinson was arrested after his plane, which was ready to take-off to Dublin, was requested to return to the boarding gate.

Mr Wilkinson was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital, where he was treated and released into the custody of a CIU officer.

He was charged with a range of offences including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm, causing bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle (two counts).

He was also charged with failing to stop and assist after an impact caused injury (two counts), negligent driving (occasions grievous bodily harm), and, not give particulars to the owner of damaged property.

He was refused police bail after appearing in Central Local Court today where he was granted conditional bail to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on August 15.

An effort is under way to locate the fourth man.

Online Editors