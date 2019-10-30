Irish tourist (26) in critical condition following hang gliding crash

An Irish man is in critical condition and another man has died following a hang gliding crash in Australia today.

The Irish tourist (26) was transferred to Gold Coast Hospital after an accident involving another man at Pat Morton Lookout, Lennox Head in New South Wales, Australia.

The other man (67), who is Australian, died at the scene.

Emergency services were called to scene after reports of a crash.

Police are investigating.

A statement from NSW police said: "Just after midday on Wednesday October 30, emergency services were called to Pat Morton Lookout, Lennox Head, following reports of a hang glider crash involving two men.

"One man, believed to be aged 67, died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

"The second man, aged 26, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being winched off the cliff via helicopter and flown to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition.

"Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"The Sports Aviation Federation of Australia are assisting police with inquiries.

"A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner."

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

Online Editors