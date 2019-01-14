A video posted online by a New Zealand woman showing a group of tourists abusing locals after being asked to pick up their rubbish has gone viral.

'I’ll knock your brains out' - group of 'Irish tourists' dump rubbish on beach and threaten locals, New Zealander claims

The group, who Auckland native Krista Curnow claimed to be Irish, became involved in a heated conversation with locals after noticing the mess the family were leaving behind on Takapuna beach.

According to Ms Curnow, the adults from the group of 12- including two babies and a young boy- appeared to be intoxicated, "drinking Coronas and Bundaberg".

The aftermath showed boxes of beer, plastic bags and litter strewn across the grass banks near the beach.

She said that the family became "violent" when asked to pick up everything before they left the beach.

"We approached the family to ask them if they can please not leave without picking up their rubbish, their response was basically if we have a problem then we can pick it up and that that’s what the council is for," Ms Curnow said.

"I approached the family to ask again if they could not disrespect our country while visiting and pick up their rubbish. They turned violent and even grandma and the child got involved saying they wanted to punch my head in."

As the family began to leave the beach, Ms Curnow said one of the family members "tried to run me down in his car and then attempt to steal my phone" when she attempted to take a photo of their cars.

Video footage from the scene shows a young boy telling the woman to leave his uncle alone.

"I’ll knock your brains out. Smart talk my uncle again, swear to god. Cheek of you," he says, while the woman can be heard asking the boy how old he is.

Ms Curnow blasted the family for "disrespecting" New Zealand but later added that the footage had "no reflection" on Irish people in general.

"We live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world, how dare people come to NZ and disrespect our country, this is our home," she said.

"The rubbish was one thing but drinking and driving with their babies in the car just topped it off. And the mouth on that young boy - absolutely disgusting!

"What kind of role models are the parents allowing this sort of behaviour!!"

It is understood that local police are investigating the footage to identify those involved.

Online Editors